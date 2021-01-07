Skip to Content

Fog chances continue despite Eau Claire’s first unobscured visibility in over 136 hours

New
4:49 pm Weather Now
DMA-TO-Observed-Highs-Today1

Highs today were slightly above average once again, with most places above Eau Claire's average high of 23. Temps soared as high as the low 30s and as low as the low 20s.

There is not a Dense Fog Advisory for our 14 county monitoring area, but there is an advisory just to our north for Burnett and Douglas counties. Still, patchy fog remains a threat tonight as visibilities especially west and northwest of Eau Claire, though localized dense fog remains a possibility everywhere.

For Eau Claire, today was the first time since New year's Day with no obscuration to visibility, which is defined as having a visibility of at least 7 miles.

That happened at 1pm today, ending a streak of over 136 hours of continuously obscured visibility in Eau Claire that dated back to 8:30pm on January 1. The visibility sensor at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport also reported a perfect 10 mile visibility at 4pm!

While satellite shows some clearing in the clouds, they'll fill back in along with some fog overnight. Tomorrow afternoon could again see some thinning of the cloud cover, but likely will stay cloudy with some patchy fog through the daylight hours.

That forecast will repeat once again for Saturday with a slightly better chance of seeing a few peeks of sun, but the best chances for at least partial sunshine hold off until at least Sunday and could hold off until the middle of next week.

The extended forecast continues to contain above average temps and no precipitation in this blocking pattern, with our next chances being pushed back to at least next Thursday.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

More Stories

Skip to content