Fog chances continue despite Eau Claire’s first unobscured visibility in over 136 hours

Highs today were slightly above average once again, with most places above Eau Claire's average high of 23. Temps soared as high as the low 30s and as low as the low 20s.

There is not a Dense Fog Advisory for our 14 county monitoring area, but there is an advisory just to our north for Burnett and Douglas counties. Still, patchy fog remains a threat tonight as visibilities especially west and northwest of Eau Claire, though localized dense fog remains a possibility everywhere.

For Eau Claire, today was the first time since New year's Day with no obscuration to visibility, which is defined as having a visibility of at least 7 miles.

That happened at 1pm today, ending a streak of over 136 hours of continuously obscured visibility in Eau Claire that dated back to 8:30pm on January 1. The visibility sensor at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport also reported a perfect 10 mile visibility at 4pm!

While satellite shows some clearing in the clouds, they'll fill back in along with some fog overnight. Tomorrow afternoon could again see some thinning of the cloud cover, but likely will stay cloudy with some patchy fog through the daylight hours.

That forecast will repeat once again for Saturday with a slightly better chance of seeing a few peeks of sun, but the best chances for at least partial sunshine hold off until at least Sunday and could hold off until the middle of next week.

The extended forecast continues to contain above average temps and no precipitation in this blocking pattern, with our next chances being pushed back to at least next Thursday.