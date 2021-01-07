Fall Creek boys slow Stanley-Boyd in Cloverbelt clash

STANLEY (WQOW) - Bo Vollrath scored 18 points and the Fall Creek Crickets boys basketball team stayed undefeated in Cloverbelt Conference play Thursday with a 64-54 win over Stanley-Boyd.

The Crickets (9-2, 5-0 Cloverbelt) have won five games in a row.

Carsen Hause scored 23 points to lead the Orioles (3-6, 3-1 Cloverbelt).

Other local scores from Thursday's prep action:

High school boys basketball

Altoona 59, McDonell Central 50 - Turk (Altoona): 20 points

Regis 87, Osseo-Fairchild 54

Cumberland 68, Hayward 53

Spring Valley 55, Plum City/Elmwood 44

Greenwood 54, Neillsville 43

High school girls basketball

Osseo-Fairchild 54, Thorp 32 - Prudlick (O-F): 11 points; Wicks (Thorp): 9 points

McDonell Central 62, Blair-Taylor 47 - Deetz, Geissler (McDonell): 18 points each

Bloomer 47, Hayward 37

Durand 51, Elk Mound 36

Regis 61, Augusta 41

Colfax 66, Boyceville 29

Rice Lake 66, Onalaska 57

Glenwood City 61, Spring Valley 54

Eleva-Strum 42, Alma/Pepin 25

High school boys hockey

New Richmond 4, RAM 2

Hudson 5, North 0

High school girls hockey

Western Wisconsin Stars 5, Superior 2

High school wrestling

Memorial 45, North 24 - Old Abes take inaugural possession of the Big Rivers Wrestling Rivalry Trophy - recap here

River Falls 52, Rice Lake 15

Ellsworth 68, Osceola 13

Ellsworth 48, Hudson 23