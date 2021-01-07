Fall Creek boys slow Stanley-Boyd in Cloverbelt clash
STANLEY (WQOW) - Bo Vollrath scored 18 points and the Fall Creek Crickets boys basketball team stayed undefeated in Cloverbelt Conference play Thursday with a 64-54 win over Stanley-Boyd.
The Crickets (9-2, 5-0 Cloverbelt) have won five games in a row.
Carsen Hause scored 23 points to lead the Orioles (3-6, 3-1 Cloverbelt).
Other local scores from Thursday's prep action:
High school boys basketball
Altoona 59, McDonell Central 50 - Turk (Altoona): 20 points
Regis 87, Osseo-Fairchild 54
Cumberland 68, Hayward 53
Spring Valley 55, Plum City/Elmwood 44
Greenwood 54, Neillsville 43
High school girls basketball
Osseo-Fairchild 54, Thorp 32 - Prudlick (O-F): 11 points; Wicks (Thorp): 9 points
McDonell Central 62, Blair-Taylor 47 - Deetz, Geissler (McDonell): 18 points each
Bloomer 47, Hayward 37
Durand 51, Elk Mound 36
Regis 61, Augusta 41
Colfax 66, Boyceville 29
Rice Lake 66, Onalaska 57
Glenwood City 61, Spring Valley 54
Eleva-Strum 42, Alma/Pepin 25
High school boys hockey
New Richmond 4, RAM 2
Hudson 5, North 0
High school girls hockey
Western Wisconsin Stars 5, Superior 2
High school wrestling
Memorial 45, North 24 - Old Abes take inaugural possession of the Big Rivers Wrestling Rivalry Trophy - recap here
River Falls 52, Rice Lake 15
Ellsworth 68, Osceola 13
Ellsworth 48, Hudson 23