Evers, Midwest governors demand the federal government distributes reserve COVID-19 vaccines

CHICAGO (WREX) — A group of governors from the Midwest are demanding that the federal government begin distributing reserved COVID-19 vaccines to states immediately.

Governor Tony Evers, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz sent a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday.

According to publicly reported information, the federal government currently has more than 50 percent of currently produced vaccines held back by the presidential administration for unknown reasons.



At the same time, the country is losing over 2,600 Americans each day, according to the latest seven-day average.

The COVID-19 vaccines are still reserved for health care workers, first responders and long-term care facilities.

Wisconsin health officials say more varieties of the vaccine could be coming soon which would speed up the process of getting everyone vaccinated.

