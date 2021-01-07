ECASD extends late afternoon meal pickup through June

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire School District is making it easier for children to receive free meals.

Since the pandemic began, the district has been working with the US Department of Agriculture to make sure any child under the age of 18 can receive free breakfast or lunch. This school year alone, they have served more than 51,000 meals.

To make these meals more accessible, the district is again offering curbside pickup in the late afternoon at Memorial High School, something that they originally only did for only two weeks in December but will now continue through June.

Joshua Guckenberg, director of food and nutrition with the district, said in these difficult times, it's been a priority make sure children are fed.

"And that's part of the main goal, is to get food in front of kids," Guckenberg said. "Because if they're not eating, if they're hungry, they're not thinking about what they need to learn, they're thinking about where that next meal can come from. And now with what the world is experiencing that's even worse."

He said the late curbside pick up is every weekday at Memorial High School off Keith Street from 4:30 to 7 p.m, and you don't have to be a student in the Eau Claire Area School District to receive a meal, you just need to be younger than 18.