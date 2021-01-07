Dense Fog Advisory until THU 10:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Jackson County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

Freezing fog could make roads and sidewalks icy.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, southwest and west

central Wisconsin and northeast Iowa.

* WHEN…Until 10 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility

and freezing fog.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

&&