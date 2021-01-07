DeLakis trains with star swimmers, preps for wave of big races in 2021

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Paul DeLakis is following in his father's footsteps, all the way to the Illinois College of Optometry.

But a speed bump called the Olympics may delay his pursuit of becoming an eye doctor.

"I think it's a good speed bump to have," DeLakis said.

The Eau Claire native has been patiently waiting to swim in the Olympic Trials, where a trip to Tokyo 2020 is just one fast race away. DeLakis will compete in the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle events in Omaha in June.

To prepare, DeLakis has trained with two of the biggest names in American swimming, Ryan Lochte and Caeleb Dressel, at the Gator Swim Club in Florida.

In a recent visit, DeLakis swam shoulder to shoulder with the Olympic champions for two weeks, pushing them and gaining valuable experience.

"The guys down there are just so competitive. When they train, it's almost like they're racing all the time," said DeLakis, a three-time All-American at Ohio State University. "That's the type of environment that I want to be in, that's the type of environment I want to train at."

Ohio State University connections led DeLakis to Florida. The coaching staff saw the potential the Memorial alum had and suggested the move.

"Essentially I packed my bags and left," DeLakis said. "There was no thinking at all."

DeLakis' stayed with his former teammate Andrew Loy when he visited to Club, but has become close with everyone.

Last week, the Big Ten Conference announced the schedule for the 2020-21 men's swimming and diving season. Ohio State will compete three times during the regular season starting next week before moving on the Big Ten Championships and NCAA Championships.

DeLakis is determined to win titles in the 200 yard freestyle, 200 individual medley and 200 yard breaststroke events after finishing second in all three at last year's Big Ten Championships.

He could be ready to swim for those titles tomorrow, but a build up to the postseason will benefit DeLakis - it's been nearly a year since his last competitive race.

"I know once I have one good race, I'm just going to be on fire," DeLakis said. "I just have to get that one good race down and focus on that one race. The dominoes are going to fall, it's going to be awesome."