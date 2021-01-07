Chippewa Falls elementary students return to in-person learning

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wisc. (WQOW) - After spending the first half of fall doing in-person learning and the second half all virtual, Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District elementary students and staff said they're ecstatic to be back in the classroom.

Rachel Dimock teaches fourth grade at Southview Elementary School in Chippewa Falls, and after two months of teaching virtually, she's glad to be back in school.

"Seeing the students is amazing. This is where I want to be, in-person," Dimock said.

Dimock said being back at first was exhausting because she's with her students almost all day long, including lunch, versus virtually when she'd teach in multiple short bursts.

But, she and the kids quickly adjusted.

"It's like the kids never left so coming back to the classroom, they've been reminded of social distancing. They've been reminded to sanitize their hands. They've been wearing their masks no problem," Dimock said.

Principal Sara Denure said not much has changed when it comes to their safety practices this semester.

"Many of our students who have quarantined, it happened due to outside contact, not contact at school, so we feel really good about the safety precautions we had in place in September and are returning to now," Denure said. "So we're not really looking to do anything different, but just to review those expectations with our students and they've been doing a phenomenal job."

And although things may look different, the kids love being in school again.

"I get to see all my friends and sit next to people and play at recess with everyone," said Colton Bowe, a fifth grader at Southview Elementary.

"It's weird, different, but it's fun seeing my friends again," said Relyn Hanson, also a fifth grader at the school.

As of now, elementary students in the district are in school Monday through Thursday. Fridays are for at-home learning.

The principal said the superintendent and school nurses regularly meet with the health department.

Together, they look at positive COVID cases and quarantine numbers to determine if they'd have to return to all virtual learning.

As of Thursday, 171 out of 2,022 elementary students in the district are solely virtually learning.

Explanation from the district as to why they are four days a week in person and one day asynchronous (at home) learning:

"The utilization of asynchronous Fridays is two-fold: 1) For purposes of contact tracing; according to the Chippewa County Department of Public Health, it allows for a reduced chance of our students and staff becoming "close contacts" due to how COVID testing works and; 2) because we provide remote services to those students who wind up in quarantine or isolation situations, our teachers are required to provide both in-person and remote instruction, which requires additional preparation time. "