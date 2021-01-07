Brazil enjoys fun in the sun as COVID-19 deaths top 200,000

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilians are once again crowding their beaches and the country is marking a pandemic milestone. The health ministry says Brazil passed 200,000 deaths from COPVID-19 on Thursday. That is the second highest total in the world. Many Brazilians have been straining against quarantine for months, going to bars or small gatherings with friends, but massive blowouts had been few and far between since the pandemic began. Festivities kicked off after the Southern Hemisphere’s summer started on Dec. 21. While many countries imposed new restrictions to limit the spread of the virus in mid-December, Brazil’s government gave its blessing for holiday fun in the sun.