Baldwin joins other Democrats, and some Republicans, in calling for Trump’s removal from office

WASHINGTON (WQOW) - Senator Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) is calling for the 25th Amendment to be invoked, thus removing President Donald Trump from office.

“President Trump incited a violent insurrection against Congress as we were working to faithfully carry out our constitutional duties to accept the vote of the American people. This attack on our democracy makes it clear he has broken his oath to support and defend the constitution, and that he is unfit to serve. I join the bipartisan calls for Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment so that the American people can have confidence that there will be a peaceful transition of power in the few remaining days of this disgraceful and dangerous presidency. If the Vice President fails to act, then Congress should take action to address President Trump’s impeachable offenses," Baldwin said in a statement.

The Democratic Senator from Wisconsin is not the first public office holder to call on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment.

Chuck Schumer, who will soon be Senate majority leader, was the first Democrat to come forward on Thursday and publicly call for Trump's removal from office.

Later in the day, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Illinois) became the first Republican to publicly call for Trump's removal.