Asia Today: Virus restrictions heightened in China province

BEIJING (AP) — Lockdown measures were being imposed in a northern Chinese province where coronavirus cases more than doubled in a region due to host some events in next year’s Winter Olympics. Rail, air and highway connections to the Hebei capital of Shijiazhuang, a city of at least 10 million people, have been suspended and prevention and control measured tightened over urban communities and villages in the area. The National Health Commission announced 51 new cases in Hebei province. Shijiazhuang is the provincial capital and where the outbreak has been concentrated. Wary of a new wave of infections, China is discouraging travel over next month’s Lunar New Year holiday and beginning school holidays a week early.