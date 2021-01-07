Area hospitals distribute second COVID-19 vaccine doses, officials ‘pleased’ with vaccination progress

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Frontline health care workers have been first in line to receive COVID-19 vaccines across the country, and after what local officials say was a successful rollout of the first doses, the time has come for some to get the second.

HSHS Hospitals and Prevea Health began administering second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to its employees across the state Wednesday, including at Sacred Heart Hospital. HSHS has already opened vaccinations to other non-frontline staff as well.

"I would say things are going pretty good," said Dr. Ashok Rai, president and CEO of Prevea Health. "Thursday is the 22nd day since we started this, and we had two federal holidays in there, and the fact that our own people are at about 60% vaccinated; we feel really good about that."

Meanwhile, Marshfield Clinic Health System says nearly 4,000 employees have been vaccinated, roughly 1/3 of all health system employees, and plans to begin administering second doses in the coming days. About 500 of them have been vaccinated at the Eau Claire hospital.

While fewer Marshfield employees have been immunized than at HSHS, officials say they're content with the progress made so far.

"I'm pleased," said Miriam Gehler, administrative director for Marshfield Clinic Health System. "You want to do it in a logical process which we've been able to do so far, and I think it's moving along well. If it continues the same flow, the future looks very bright."

As the dosing regimen for first-phase frontline workers nears completion, officials say the next step is to wait on the green light to begin the rollout of Phase 1B vaccinations for those over age 75, and other essential workers.

"We're getting close to ready for that," Gehler said.

"We look at Phase 1A as our practice laps for the real race," Rai said. "We've done our practice laps and we're waiting for that gun to go off so we're allowed to do 1B. As long as the federal government can get the state of Wisconsin the supplies and the vaccines we need, we will be ready to put the shots in arms."

Both health systems say their hospitalization numbers have fluctuated in recent weeks, and strains on staffing have eased up, but neither believes they will know the true impact of vaccinations for employees until more of them receive their second doses.

As of publishing, News 18 has not received an update from Mayo Clinic about it's vaccination progress.

