Altoona man charged with child sexual assault

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An Eau Claire judge set bond at $25,000 cash Thursday for an Altoona man charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a child.



The girl told investigators that the assaults by Victor Bellomy began when she was five years old, and continued until she was 12.



She said she wanted to tell her mother, but Bellomy gave her reasons not to, and she believed him. She also said she would initially resist the assaults but then give up because he was strong.

Bellomy returns to court February 9.