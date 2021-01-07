After years of work, Abrams takes victory lap in Georgia

ATLANTA (AP) — Stacey Abrams spent years trying to convince Democratic Party leaders that an untapped well of potential voters could upend Republican domination in the state. After disappointments including her own narrow defeat for governor in 2018, she is being credited with laying the organizational groundwork that helped Democrats capture the state’s two Senate seats. Those victories propelled the party into the Senate majority and follow Joe Biden’s win in November. The turnabout leaves Abrams as perhaps the nation’s most popular, influential Democrat not in elected office. It gives the 47-year-old voting rights advocate considerable momentum for whatever comes next — most likely a rematch with Gov. Brian Kemp in 2022.