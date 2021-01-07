A ‘block’ in the atmosphere is keeping us under the gray

The forecast is stuck on repeat Thursday and the end is somewhat close.

Another DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for Clark, Jackson and Taylor county until 10 am Thursday. Visibility below 1/4 mil is possible. Outside of the advisory we will still see plenty of fog, so be careful on the roads again.

Eau Claire has been under reduced visibility since the beginning of the year. In fact, we have to go back to New Years Eve to find an observation at the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport that reads 'clear'.

We've also had 5 nights in a row with a dense fog advisory. The NWS La Crosse office showed a statistic that said the most fog advisories issued for one month since 2005 was back in March 2010 - where they had 5 issued. We currently sit at 5 in a row for January 2021.

Temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 20s Thursday with light winds and cloudy skies. All of this due to a layer of warmer air trapping cold, moist air near the surface.

There's a chance for a few flurries again throughout the afternoon hours as the fog lifts into a thin layer of stratus clouds. This pattern has held us under reduced visibility for over 135 hours and counting.

A region of high pressure is holding moisture around the 1/2 kilometer mark in the atmosphere. This is essentially blocking other systems from clearing that layer out and allowing us to get rid of the clouds.

Forecast measures call for that block to finally clear over the weekend. But until then, we're sitting in the 20s with a gray scene.