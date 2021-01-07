Skip to Content

2 convicted of defamation in blow to China’s #MeToo movement

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — In a potential blow to the #MeToo movement in China, two former journalists have been convicted of defaming a third Chinese journalist by publishing an account accusing him of sexual misconduct. A court says the evidence provided by the two against Deng Fei was not enough to be convincing. The court ordered the two to pay $1,800 in damages. The defendants say the decision could discourage others from coming forward with reports of sexual misconduct. The global #MeToo movement has had difficulty gaining traction in China. Since 2018, at least six men have sued either their accusers or the people who helped publicize the accusations of defamation. 

Associated Press

