2 convicted of defamation in blow to China’s #MeToo movement

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — In a potential blow to the #MeToo movement in China, two former journalists have been convicted of defaming a third Chinese journalist by publishing an account accusing him of sexual misconduct. A court says the evidence provided by the two against Deng Fei was not enough to be convincing. The court ordered the two to pay $1,800 in damages. The defendants say the decision could discourage others from coming forward with reports of sexual misconduct. The global #MeToo movement has had difficulty gaining traction in China. Since 2018, at least six men have sued either their accusers or the people who helped publicize the accusations of defamation.