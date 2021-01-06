You Ask, We Answer: What is happening with the building at the corner of Madison and Farwell Streets?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You may have noticed construction workers hammering away at a building in downtown Eau Claire.

In Wednesday's You Ask, We Answer, several viewers want to know what's being built on the corner of East Madison and North Farwell Streets?

Eau Claire Community Development Director Scott Allen said garage and office space is going up at 405 North Farwell.

Allen said Superior Auto Body owns the 5,300 square foot space, and in order to do more vehicle repairs, they're remodeling this property that's across the street from their current location.

Allen said the building was originally constructed in 1929 as a retail store. According to the auto body shop, remodeling could cost $450,000.

"Certainly they're a long-time resident as it were of downtown Eau Claire and certainly seeing their reinvestment in the area is always a welcome sight and exciting to see older buildings get repurposed and certainly improved for health and safety in that area as well," Allen said.

Superior Auto Body Owner David Savage told News 18 they hope to have this expansion ready within a month.

