What’s it like taking an at-home COVID test?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Concerned you may have COVID-19, but don't want to visit the doctor or wait in line at a testing site? Luckily, you can now test yourself with an at-home testing kit. But, what does the whole process actually look like? WQOW reporter McKenna Alexander took one of the tests to find out.

First, you need to request for a test to be sent to you. The first at-home test to be authorized by the FDA's Emergency Use Authorization is made by Vault Health, so that's the one used in this story.

To request a kit, head to vaulthealth.com/covid and click "order a test" before filling out the required information.

You'll be asked to enter your insurance information; your insurance company will foot the bill if you have one. If not, you don't need to enter any information at all; the state will pay for the test.

Seven days after the request was submitted, the test came in the mail. Inside the package, there are two biohazard plastic bags, each with an alcohol prep pad and instruction booklet inside. There's also a UPS laboratory pack, and of course, the COVID test; which is a collection tube, instruction sheet, and a vial of blue liquid.

There's a warning on the inside of the booklet saying not to eat, drink, smoke or chew gum for 30 minutes before collecting the sample.

In order for this test to be processed, the one gathering the sample must be supervised via video chat while collecting it. In this case, Vault Health requested Zoom.

The process of logging on, taking the test, and sealing it took under 20 minutes.

The instruction booklet says when the sample arrives at the lab, it will send an email notification when results are available.

When WQOW gets the results back, this story will be updated with how long it took to receive them.