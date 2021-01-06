Week 17 scoring bonanza caps record-setting season

The Week 17 scoring bonanza provided the perfect finish to a record-setting season on offense. Teams combined for 100 touchdowns in the final week of the season for the second-most in NFL history in a single week, behind only the 104 scored in Week 14 of the 2013 season. That helped finish off the highest-scoring season in NFL history with the 24.8 point per game average topping the previous mark of 23.4 in 2013 and the AFL record of 24.5 in 1961.