Walz loosens virus rules for bars, restaurants, other venues

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz will allow bars and restaurants to resume limited indoor service starting Monday as he also loosens up Minnesota’s coronavirus restrictions on youth sports, gyms, entertainment venues and churches. The dialing back returns bars and restaurants about to where they were before the governor imposed a “pause” in response to soaring cases in November. Starting Monday, restaurants and bars can open at 50% capacity, with no more six people to a table or parties of two seated at the bar. Parties must be distanced six feet apart. A 10 p.m. service cutoff will remain in place.