UPDATES: US Capitol locks down with lawmakers inside as Trump supporters clash with police

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

US Capitol locks down with lawmakers inside as Trump supporters clash with police WATCH LIVE: The U.S. Capitol Police are evacuating some congressional office buildings due to “police activity” as thousands gather outside the Capitol to protest the electoral vote.What we know so far: https://wqow.com/2021/01/06/us-capitol-locks-down-with-lawmakers-inside-as-trump-supporters-clash-with-police-2/ Posted by WQOW News 18 on Wednesday, January 6, 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) - The U.S. Capitol Police are evacuating some congressional office buildings due to "police activity" as thousands gather outside the Capitol to protest the electoral vote.

Police told congressional staff members they should evacuate the Cannon House Office Building and the building that houses the Library of Congress.

It wasn't immediately clear what specifically sparked the evacuation.

A police spokeswoman did not immediately respond to calls and emails seeking comment.

Thousands of people have descended on the U.S. Capitol as Congress is expected to vote to affirm Joe Biden's 2020 presidential win. Videos posted online showed protesters fighting with U.S. Capitol Police officers as police fired pepper spray to keep them back.