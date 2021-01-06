Twitter removes Trump’s video, locks his account for 12 hours

WASHINGTON (WQOW) - In what has already been one of the most historic days in American history, social media giant Twitter has locked the account of one of its most predominant users - who also happens to be the president of the United States.

In the midst of chaos at the Capitol in Washington, President Trump tweeted a video about a minute long where he once again claimed the election was stolen from him while telling rioters to go home.

The tweet was almost immediately flagged by Twitter with a message saying "This claim of election fraud is disputed and this tweet can't be replied to, retweeted or liked due to a risk of violence."

A few hours later, Twitter's safety account tweeted that the company was requiring the removal of three of the president's tweets. Twitter went on to say Trump's account was being locked for 12 hours and that future violations would result in permanent suspension of his account.

This means that the account of @realDonaldTrump will be locked for 12 hours following the removal of these Tweets. If the Tweets are not removed, the account will remain locked. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 7, 2021