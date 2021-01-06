Trump calls on demonstrators to go home in Twitter video

WASHINGTON (WQOW) - In a video where he says the election was stolen, President Donald Trump is calling on those who stormed the Capitol to go home.

"You have to go home now, we have to have peace," Trump said. "We don't want anybody hurt. It is a very tough period of time."

In the video the president also reiterated claims that the election was stolen.

"I know your pain, I know your hurt," Trump said. "We had an election that was stolen from us. It was a landslide election and everyone knows it, especially the other side."