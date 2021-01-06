Staying above average even with the foggy, gray scene

The endless fog is back Wednesday. This trend will likely continue through the remainder of the week. Are you curios why we're stuck in this foggy pattern? Chief Meteorologist Matt Schaefer explains here: Here's why we're stuck in this pattern.

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for all of western Wisconsin until 9 am Wednesday. Once again, visibility will be down near or below 1/4 mile at times. Even through the afternoon, much like Tuesday, patchy fog may lead to lower visibility.

Some lower level warmer air will filter into the region as a low pressure system moves through the Dakotas' and into Iowa. This will push high temperatures towards 30 again Wednesday.

It will be cloudy and foggy for most of the day. We can't rule out the chance for a few flurries Wednesday afternoon. No accumulation is expected, but you may see some flakes.

We'll be stuck in this pattern until at least Saturday when another system will try to give us a few flurries, but even that looks minimal as of now.

We need a change in air mass to get rid of our inversion (explained in the link above) and move us back into the chances for sunshine. At least we'll seem more above average temperatures as we traverse through the first half of January. Even with this dreary, gray weather.