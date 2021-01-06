Select group of young adults could still collect $1,800 of stimulus money on 2020 tax return

ALTOONA, Wisc. (WQOW) - There is a group of Americans in limbo when it comes to the stimulus checks.

Neither they nor their parents got a dime from either round of the checks, but financial experts say that can change this tax season.

Here's the situation. Even if a person between the ages of 17 and 24 was working in 2020, those stimulus funds were not available to them if they were claimed as a dependent on someone else's 2019 tax return such as their parents.

Most commonly, college students fall into this category.

This also put parents in a bind because even though they may have claimed their child as a dependent, if that person was over 16 years old when the parents filed the return, they couldn't receive the extra stimulus money that was promised for having dependents.

However, financial advisor Steven Latham with River Prairie Wealth Partners in Altoona said if you make under $75,000 a year and plan to file as an independent for your 2020 tax return, young adults could get those stimulus payments they previously missed out on.

"If you're going to be filing as an independent, so meaning that nobody else can qualify you as a dependent, you would be eligible retroactively for the stimulus check in March, which would be $1,200 as a single filer or $2,400 as married filing jointly and the $600 stimulus check in December," Latham said.

Latham said there will be a line item on your federal tax form to fill out to get the payment.

If you have any questions about stimulus checks or if you qualify for one, Latham suggests talking with a professional such as a tax accountant or a certified financial advisor.

You can also learn more at the IRS website.