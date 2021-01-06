Researcher gets time served for lying about vials inside bag

BOSTON (AP) — A medical researcher won’t serve more time behind bars after pleading guilty to lying to a federal official about 21 vials of lab material inside his luggage as he prepared to fly to his native China. Zaosong Zheng was sentenced to time served Wednesday during a hearing held via videoconference due to the coronavirus pandemic. Zheng had been conducting cancer cell research. He was locked up for nearly three months after his December 2019 arrest and then held on home detention. He has been ordered to leave the U.S. and his lawyers said he is scheduled to board a flight to China on Wednesday.