Rep. Kind says he is safe, describes scene at Capitol

WASHINGTON (WQOW)- Wednesday was a historic day of protests, that turned to violence and riots at the Capitol, causing federal lawmakers to have to shelter in place during what was supposed to be confirmation of Joe Biden's presidential victory. Representative Ron Kind was caught in the chaos.

Kind said he is safe, but called Wednesday's events a disappointment during what he thinks should be a celebration of the peaceful transition of power in the United States.

Statement posted to Ron Kind's Twitter account Wednesday

He called out President Trump, claiming his recent statements, and what he calls outrageous behavior over the past four years, encouraged the chaos.

Kind said he saw large crowds beginning to descend on the National Mall as early as 6 a.m. Wednesday, some chanting racial slurs.

"I think this is a moment of reflection for our leadership of this country, of what type of democracy we want, of what type of country we're going to have," said Kind.

Kind affirmed people's right to peaceful protest but said violence and property destruction is going too far. He also called out his opponent in the November election, Derrick Van Orden, for being in the crowd of demonstrators.



Van Orden confirmed he was among the protesters in a tweet sent this afternoon, but said he left when the situation became violent, saying he does not support any form of political violence, regardless of who commits it.

Van Orden went on to say anyone responsible for these crimes should be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.

Kind added that we as a nation need to work harder to find common ground going forward.