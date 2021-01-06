Polzin’s perseverance pays off with milestone

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Sidney Polzin learned about an hour before puck drop Tuesday that she was close to a major milestone.

The Chippewa Falls/Menomonie Sabers senior hockey player proceeded to score two goals against rival squad ECA Stars and reach 100 career points. She's one of only four Sabers players to reach the mark.

Congrats to Sidney Polzin on her 100th career point! She is just the 4th player in team history to reach that mark. #SabersHockey pic.twitter.com/iJtMSQm4pD — CFM Sabers Hockey (@CFMhockey) January 6, 2021

"Coming against Eau Claire, as my biggest rival, I know some of the girls personally, so it was definitely a goal of mine," Polzin said. "I felt really excited to finally reach that goal."

Polzin was unable to finish Tuesday's game that ended in a tie with a knee injury, but helped CFM snap a 13-game losing streak to the Stars.

"She really worked hard and I think the girls feed off that," Sabers head coach Tony Menard said. "They feed off of her energy, how hard she's working throughout the game. Really happy for her."

CFM (3-1-1) faces the Fox Cities Stars Friday at Dunn County Ice Arena.