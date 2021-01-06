Parks & Rx encourages physical activity for families

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Without gym class and recess it can be easy for kids to stop getting the physical activity they need to be healthy, so Prevea Health and the Altoona Parks and Rec department teamed up to begin Chippewa Valley Parks and Rx.

The goal of the Parks and Rx program is to get the whole family more active. There is an activity log where you can set goals and color in a circle for every thirty minutes of activity you complete. Also, you do not have to live or do your activities in Altoona to participate.



Prevea Health pediatrician Allison Schneider said its important for kids to get regular exercise especially when physical activity is not as easy to come by as it used to be.

"It really overall is good for the whole body and it's a really good habit to establish doing as a family because it can be hard for kids to get out and do things on their own sometimes," Schneider said.

As an added bonus to encourage activity, participants will be entered to win prizes for turning in their activity logs.



Click or tap here for more information and to view the activity log