Media captures unprecedented storming of U.S. Capitol

NEW YORK (AP) — Stunning scenes of President Donald Trump’s supporters storming the U.S. Capitol played out in searing fashion on national television. The pictures were breathtaking: security officers with their guns drawn on the floor of the House of Representatives, rioters smashing windows at the Capitol and climbing in. Anchors and reporters were quick to question why law enforcement wasn’t prepared, given the rally that Trump had spoken at earlier in the day, and some were quick to assign blame on the president for inciting the action. Reporters huddled with politicians inside the Capitol seeking safety from the unrest.