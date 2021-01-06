LeBron, Marquette, Bucks react to ruling in Kenosha shooting

LeBron James called a prosecutor’s decision not to file charges against a white police officer who shot a Black man in Wisconsin this summer was a “blow to the heart and to the gut.” The Marquette men’s basketball team wore black uniforms to protest the decision and the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks said they plan to continue pushing for policy changes in law enforcement. Jacob Blake was left paralyzed after being shot on Aug 23 by Kenosha police officer Rusten Sheskey. Blake is black and Sheskey is white.