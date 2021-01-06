Man sentenced for OWI with kids in car

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - An Eau Claire man arrested for driving drunk with his three kids in the car is going to jail.

Wednesday Judge Michael Schumacher sentenced Andrew Dewitt to 110 days in jail for third offense drunk driving. He was also fined and lost his drivers license for two and a half years.

Dewitt was arrested last March for driving with an alcohol level two and a half times the legal limit. Police say three kids were in the car - the youngest was four years old.



If Dewitt doesn't break any laws for two years, a felony charge of recklessly endangering safety will be dismissed.