In Beirut, a bronze bust of Iran general sparks controversy

BEIRUT (AP) — The unveiling of a large statue in Beirut of the Iranian commander killed by the U.S. last year has sparked indignation among many in Lebanon. It’s the latest manifestation of a growing schism between supporters and opponents of the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah. The bronze bust of Gen. Qassem Soleimani was erected Tuesday by the Ghobeiry municipality in a Hezbollah stronghold on the road leading to Beirut’s airport. It was erected to commemorate the slain general’s supportive role in the wars with Israel. Soleimani, the architect of Iran’s proxy militias in the Middle East, was killed in a U.S. drone strike near Baghdad airport a year ago.