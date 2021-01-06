Homebound viewers boost New Year’s Eve ratings; a CNN high

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stuck at home on New Year’s Eve during the pandemic, TV viewers celebrated with Ryan Seacrest, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen in big numbers. ABC’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” with host Seacrest drew 18.4 million viewers in the hour between 11:30 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. EST, an increase of 5% over 2020’s audience. CNN ushered in 2021 with its highest-rated New Year’s Eve special yet, as 3.4 million people tuned in to share the evening with Cooper and Cohen. According to Nielsen figures out Wednesday, ABC’s special and an episode of CBS’ “60 Minutes” were the only non-football programs to make last week’s top 20 list of most-watched shows.