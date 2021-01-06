Former client sues lawyer convicted of massive fraud scheme

LEXINGTON Ky. (AP) — An eastern Kentucky attorney who admitted to defrauding the government of more than $600 million is being sued by a former client. The case that seeks to overturn hundreds of small-claims judgments. James K. Gillman says he didn’t even know until recently that his disgraced former attorney Eric C. Conn had sued him in 2004 and obtained a judgment against him. Gillman is serving a two-year jail sentence and fears that Conn’s judgment against him could hurt his chance of being released on parole. The suit seeks to have the judgment set aside. It also seeks class-action status to include other former clients of Conn.