Fire breaks out at home on Mars Avenue, $75K in damage

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Everyone is safe after a fire broke out at a home on Mars Avenue in Eau Claire.

According to the Eau Claire Fire Department, the incident happened just before 4 p.m. Wednesday. Units on scene spotted smoke showing from the roof of the home. Occupants were evacuated safely and the fire was found in the kitchen area and contained. Smoke and water damage was found throughout the home.

The fire caused an estimated $75,000 in damage. The incident remains under investigation.