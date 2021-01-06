Eau Claire School Board to vote on whether to reallow open enrollment to Memorial High School

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- With one Eau Claire high school nearing capacity in part due to open enrolled students, the Eau Claire Area School District may soon allow the other high school to accept them as well.

The Eau Claire School Board will vote this month on whether to reopen Memorial High School for open enrollment of students who live outside of the school district.

In 2017, the board voted to disallow open enrollment at Memorial as it neared full capacity and has since placed all of those students at North High School. Since then, the school's enrollments have reversed, with North projected at 99% full capacity, and Memorial at just 81%.

School administrators say the change is needed to create more classroom space at North.

"When you get up to the point where you're at 99% capacity, really what that means is 99% of the spaces are used all day every day," said Kim Koller, executive director of administration for the ECASD. "We may not have a classroom space for students to meet with that teacher."

Koller says there are 113 open enrolled students currently attending North, and staff is planning to repurpose space throughout the high school to fit everyone accordingly. Koller also says she is confident the district will do everything possible to give students a positive learning experience even if schools are nearing capacity.