Eau Claire City Council and school board candidates announced for spring election

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Tuesday was the deadline to submit nomination papers for the upcoming spring election, and seats will be up for grabs on the Eau Claire City Council and school board.



There are five open seats on the city council. All five council members who currently fill those seats are running for re-election, and three of the five races are contested:

District 1: Emily Berge (incumbent)

District 2: Kyle Woodman and Emily Anderson (incumbent)

District 3: Josh Stanley and Jeremy Gragert (incumbent)

District 4: Jill Christopherson (incumbent)

District 5: Gabriel Schlieve and Andrew Werthmann (incumbent)



"We need some experienced and responsible leadership who will bring both their values and evidence-based policy to the questions that are going to confront us," said Emily Anderson, who currently represents District 2 on the city council.



"I would like to have some different perspectives, and maybe some other viewpoints presented, and I feel like we're lacking that," said Kyle Woodman, who is also running for the District 2 seat. "We've lacked that for the last few years."



Also up for grabs on April 6 are three seats on the Eau Claire School Board.

Kathleen Kilvin joins current board members Joshua Clements, Marquell Johnson and Erica Zerr on the ballot.



The two candidates who receive the highest number of votes will serve a three-year term on the board, meanwhile, the candidate who comes in third will serve for one year.

Eau Claire City Clerk Carrie Riepl said now that the nominations are in, municipalities across the state will finalize their list of candidates for local elections and pass them along to their county clerk.