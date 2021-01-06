Dense Fog Advisory issued for 5th consecutive night

For the fifth night in a row, there is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for at least part of the WQOW viewing area. So far, tonight's advisory does not cover as much area, as the fog is closer to central Wisconsin with the advisory in effect until 10am for Taylor, Clark, and Jackson counties.

Fog will still be patchy and possibly dense elsewhere, but it will be the thickest for most of the time in the advisory area. The past few nights also started with the advisory only covering a part of the area, but then was expanded further west. Visibility will be below 1/2 mile at times in the advisory area, and there could be patchy spots further west of the advisory of thicker fog, too.

As has been the message the past few nights, watch out for slippery spots on roads especially where the fog is/just was the thickest as the temps remain below freezing.

High temperatures were above average by just a few degrees today, but don't expect much change over the next few days. Thus, we'll continue to be stuck in this pattern of slightly above average temps, but with fog and clouds.

Remember to slow down and turn on your low beam headlights when driving in fog, even during the day. Most cars with automatic lights will not turn the lights on by themselves in fog during the day, so you'll have to double check and manually turn them on yourself.

Expect highs to be as high as the low 30s through the middle of next week, with not much for precipitation chances as we remain stuck under an upper level blocking pattern jet stream, which basically prevents our normal west to east progression of weather.

Chances to see more than a few minutes of sunshine arrive by the end of the weekend with better chances next week, but still not great chances.