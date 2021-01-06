Skip to Content

Dense Fog Advisory issued for 5th consecutive night

For the fifth night in a row, there is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for at least part of the WQOW viewing area. So far, tonight's advisory does not cover as much area, as the fog is closer to central Wisconsin with the advisory in effect until 10am for Taylor, Clark, and Jackson counties.

Fog will still be patchy and possibly dense elsewhere, but it will be the thickest for most of the time in the advisory area. The past few nights also started with the advisory only covering a part of the area, but then was expanded further west. Visibility will be below 1/2 mile at times in the advisory area, and there could be patchy spots further west of the advisory of thicker fog, too.

As has been the message the past few nights, watch out for slippery spots on roads especially where the fog is/just was the thickest as the temps remain below freezing.

High temperatures were above average by just a few degrees today, but don't expect much change over the next few days. Thus, we'll continue to be stuck in this pattern of slightly above average temps, but with fog and clouds.

Remember to slow down and turn on your low beam headlights when driving in fog, even during the day. Most cars with automatic lights will not turn the lights on by themselves in fog during the day, so you'll have to double check and manually turn them on yourself.

Expect highs to be as high as the low 30s through the middle of next week, with not much for precipitation chances as we remain stuck under an upper level blocking pattern jet stream, which basically prevents our normal west to east progression of weather.

Chances to see more than a few minutes of sunshine arrive by the end of the weekend with better chances next week, but still not great chances.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

