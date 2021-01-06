Dense Fog Advisory from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 10:00 AM CST
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Clark County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM
CST THURSDAY…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
Freezing fog could make roads and sidewalks icy.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin and northeast Iowa.
* WHEN…From 6 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low
visibility and freezing fog.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&