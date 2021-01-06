Dense Fog Advisory until WED 9:00 AM CST

Issued by National Weather Service – Minneapolis, MN

Barron County

…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS

MORNING…

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE…St. Croix, Pepin, Chippewa, Pierce, Dunn, Eau Claire,

Rusk, Barron and Polk Counties.

* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Slick spots on roads, overpasses, and

sidewalks are also possible as the fog freezes on exposed

surfaces.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

