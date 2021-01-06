Dense Fog Advisory until WED 9:00 AM CST

Dense Fog Advisory until WED 9:00 AM CSTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI
Buffalo County
…DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS
MORNING…
* WHAT…Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
Freezing fog could make some untreated roads and sidewalks icy.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin,
northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.
* WHEN…Until 9 AM CST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility
and potential freezing fog.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&