Charges filed in stabbing

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Criminal charges have been filed against the man suspected in a New Year's morning stabbing in Eau Claire.



James Sande, Eau Claire, is now charged with substantial battery and recklessly endangering safety.

According to the criminal complaint police were called to the Brickhouse Pub and Grub on Birch Street. Sande, who police say appeared very drunk, told officers he was trying to break up an argument between two of his friends when someone he didn't know attacked him, and someone pointed a gun at his face, so he pulled out a knife, and started slashing.

The victim, who was stabbed twice, said he was drunk, and was trying to break up a fight when he was stabbed.



Sande was released on signature bond Tuesday. He returns to court in February.