All health workers encouraged to get COVID vaccine

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department is encouraging any health care workers outside major hospitals to get vaccinated.

As we have reported, health care workers were listed as the first to receive the coronavirus vaccine, and Eau Claire health official Audrey Boerner said there are still many in that group that have not gotten the vaccine yet.

She said anyone working in a dentist's office, an eye care clinic, or really anyone who works one-on-one with patients should contact the county health department to set up vaccination for their office.

"The state has outlined those priority groups, the first one being the group that we're still working on in 1A, and we're trying to get through that group as quickly as possible so we can move on to the other groups which might be older individuals, essential workers and our general public," Boerner said.

She said they have created a survey to help connect health agencies with vaccinators. Click or tap here to visit that survey page.

