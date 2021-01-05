You Ask, We Answer: What is the meaning behind Pablo Center’s name?

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Pablo Center has become a landmark for Eau Claire residents, and Dianne wants to know, what is the meaning behind its name?

Pablo Center Executive Director Jason Jon Anderson said the Pablo Foundation purchased indefinite naming rights of the building for $5 million in 2017. One of the Pablo Foundation's goals is to showcase the arts, and the foundation's name pays homage to Pablo Records, a now-defunct jazz record label.

Anderson said beyond that, the Pablo Records name pays tribute to the painter Pablo Picasso, and ultimately, Pablo Center's name is a perfect fit for the building by honoring all forms of art.

