Wisconsin Republicans move forward with virus response bill

MADISON, Wis. (WQOW) — Wisconsin Republicans are moving ahead with a fast-tracked coronavirus response bill that is opposed by Democrats and appears likely to be vetoed by Gov. Tony Evers.

The Assembly Health Committee plans to vote on the bill after a hearing Tuesday when the public will have its first chance to weigh in.

Committee approval will set up a vote on passage in the Assembly on Thursday. The GOP-controlled Senate could also approve it then, which would send the bill to Evers.

Republicans and Evers have been unable to agree on COVID-19 response measures since the Legislature last passed a bill nine months ago.

The GOP bll would give businesses protection from legal troubles if someone contracted COVID-19 on their property.

It would also not allow schools to teach virtually unless approved by two-thirds of the school board.

You can read all of the proposals here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

More COVID-19 Resources

More WQOW COVID-19 coverage

County by County COVID-19 data

CDC Resources

Global COVID-19 tracker