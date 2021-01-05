What you can do with your stimulus check

(WQOW)- While some are already seeing the benefits of the stimulus in their bank accounts, what exactly is the best way to use it?

Local financial advisers say it all depends on each person's financial situation, and everyone should either save it or spending according to what works best for them. If you are thinking of spending it, however, advisers suggest giving back to local businesses, which can have a major impact on the local economy as a whole.

"The Eau Claire area has anywhere from 70,000-100,000 people," said Michael Brahmer, a financial adviser for DECADES Financial. "That's anywhere from $40 to $60 million that could be invested locally or reinvested if they were spending those funds.

On the flip side, if you're thinking about making future investments with your stimulus money, but unsure if now is the time due to a struggling economy during the pandemic, advisers still suggest getting into the market sooner rather than later.

"I would not recommend waiting because you never can time what's going to happen," Brahmer said. "Obviously looking back, we never saw COVID coming, and so you never know when there's going to be a good time or not. It's about finding what your unique goals are, how you want to deploy and use your money, and choosing an appropriate strategy that way.

Brahmer also says if you receive a physical check, don't hesitate to deposit it to your savings account, because despite low-interest rates at banks and credit unions nationwide, it will still build over time, which could have a greater long-term impact on your finances.