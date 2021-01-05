UW system prepares to conclude COVID surge testing

MADISON (WQOW) - The University of Wisconsin System's surge testing for COVID-19 will be ending in just a few weeks, and until then, UW System officials have their sights set on administering between 80,000 to 100,000 more tests.

Beginning in November, with help from the federal government, more than 170,000 free rapid antigen tests have been distributed across 22 testing sites in Wisconsin; something UW System President Tommy Thompson believes has left a major impact in slowing the spread of the virus.

"We found about 14,000 had tested positive," Thompson said. "And we think by quarantining those 14,000 we had a tremendous positive impact on lowering down the spiral of the infection."

Thompson urges all Wisconsinites to utilize this program and get a test, especially if you've spent time outside of your small circle this holiday season.

Those testing sites are open through Jan. 23. To see dates and times of availability click or tap here.

