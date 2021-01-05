Top French political expert accused of incestuous sex abuse

PARIS (AP) — The prosecutor for Paris has opened an investigation into accusations of incestuous sexual abuse involving a prominent French political expert, Olivier Duhamel. Paris prosecutor Remy Heitz on Tuesday announced the investigation into alleged “rapes and sexual abuses by a person exercising authority” over a child. A book written by Duhamel’s stepdaughter accused him of abusing her twin brother during the late 1980s, when the siblings were 13-years-old. Excerpts from the book were published Monday by French newspaper Le Monde and L’Obs magazine. Duhamel said on Twitter that he was “the target of personal attacks” and stepping down from his professional positions, including as head of the foundation manages the prestigious Sciences Po university in Paris.