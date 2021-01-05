Sunshine breaks through the fog Tuesday, but will it last?

The stereotypical winter gray has not waivered over the past week or so and with our foggy start Tuesday, it doesn't feel like we'll break free from the dreary weather.

BUT-- we will, in fact, finally get a taste of the sunshine come Tuesday afternoon.

A DENSE FOG ADVISORY has been issued for all of western Wisconsin through 10 am. Visibility may fall below 1/4 of a mile at times. Freezing fog may lead to a few slick spots on the roads, and thick frost is likely on other surfaces.

Outside of the fog, high pressure keeps the sky clear and brings in some sunshine Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures will climb towards 30 with light winds keeping us from bitter wind chills.

The sunshine doesn't last though, as a new system moves in from the west for Wednesday. The bulk of the precipitation will stay in southwestern Minnesota and Iowa, but we'll gather cloud cover over Wisconsin. Expect that to last through at least Friday morning.

The only other chance for snow on the 7-day holds off until Saturday, but as of now that doesn't look like more than a dusting.