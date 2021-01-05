Stars, Sabers battle to 4-4 tie; North and Chi-Hi boys hockey teams win on road

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The bragging rights will have to be settled later this month.

The Chippewa Falls Menomonie Sabers and Eau Claire Area Stars girls hockey teams skated to a 4-4 tie Tuesday at Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

The Sabers led 3-0 early in the second period, and 4-2 after two periods, before the Stars rallied to force overtime.

Kennedy Gruhlke recorded a hat trick to lead ECA. Sidney Polzin scored twice to reach 100 career points scored.

The teams will meet again on January 19 at Hobbs Ice Arena.

Boys hockey scores from Tuesday:

North 7, Superior 1

Memorial 9, Menomonie 2

Chippewa Falls 8, Onalaska Co-op 2

RAM 6, WSFLG 0

New Richmond 4, Somerset 0